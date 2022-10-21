Williams, Bosa, Ward, McGlinchey, and Ebukam are all off the injury report

The 49ers have gotten a surge of emotion after trading for Christian McCaffrey. They’ve also gotten healthier by the day. Let’s start with the cornerback position since Sunday is against Patrick Mahomes.

Jason Verrett was at practice, but he was standing off to the side while the rest of the corners were doing positional work. If Verrett isn’t doing individual drills, it’s unlikely he’s playing Sunday. The 49ers have until next Wednesday, which would be the end of Verrett’s three-week window, to activate him from the PUP list for Verrett to be eligible to play the rest of the season.

Mooney Ward warmed up and participated in drills. Ward is battling a groin injury, but he just played for the Chiefs. There is no way he’s missing this game. Mooney is officially listed as questionable, along with Talanoa Hufanga.

Shanahan officially ruled out Verrett for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs. Hufanga must pass one more test, which takes place Saturday, to be cleared from the concussion protocol.

The only other player ruled out was defensive tackle Arik Armstead with a foot injury. Nick Bosa, Jimmie Ward, Samson Ebukam, Trent Williams, and Mike McGlinchey were all full participants.

McCaffrey was on the practice field, but Shanahan said he came out halfway through and “didn’t get any work.” McCaffrey watched, then stayed after to talk to the coaches.