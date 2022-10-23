49ers vs. Chiefs: How to watch Week 7 matchup

The San Francisco 49ers face off against the Kansas City Chiefs today in what has all the makings of an all-timer between these two teams. The narratives abound as kickoff draws near. Think about it: The 2012 Super Bowl team will be in the building, Christian McCaffrey will be on the 49ers, Patrick Mahomes/Andy Reid will be coming off a loss to new Golden Boy Josh Allen, and this will be the first official rematch of these two teams since Super Bowl LIV. If that doesn’t pique your interest I don’t know what possibly could.

Furthermore, the actual on-the-field action should be pretty stellar as well. Even though the Chiefs haven’t looked like the Chiefs of old, AKA every other year Patrick Mahomes has been their quarterback, they still look pretty darn electric. On the flip side, the top-shelf Niners defense should be *fingers crossed* returning most of the starters from injury who’ve made them so utterly special. Usually, an unstoppable force going up against an immovable object makes for some pretty good TV. So, here’s everything you need to know to tune in and enjoy.

Kansas City Chiefs (4-2) @ San Francisco 49ers (3-3)

Date: Sunday, October 23, 2022

Kickoff: 1:25 PM PT

Location: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

Network: FOX

Play-by-Play: Kevin Burkhardt

Color Analyst: Greg Olson

Live streaming: FuboTV (Try for free here!)

Here is a TV map of the late games on CBS, courtesy of 506 Sports:

As you can see, this matchup will be AMERICA’S GAME OF THE WEEK on Fox and as such, will be viewed by most of America. Most except parts of the Pacific Northwest and Los Angeles who will receive Seahawks vs. Chargers. My condolences to them.

Odds: 49ers +1 at DraftKings Sportsbook

Total: 49

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.