Early game thread: 7 games to start the morning off

There are only seven games on the early slate as the bye week take place. The Lions, fresh off a bye, take on Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. Dan Campbell’s bunch are underdogs by a touchdown.

The Titans are off a bye and at home against the Colts. I like Indy in that game. If you can’t get to Matt Ryan, you don’t beat them.

The team with one of the highest win totals in the sport, the Giants, are on the road and three-point underdogs against a team that has lost multiple games in a row, the Jags. Something seems fishy. Expect the Jags to win.

The Falcons and Bengals should be high scoring. The Bucs and Panthers should be the opposite.

Taylor Heinicke fills in for Carson Wentz as Washington takes on Green Bay. The Packers were embarrassed at home last week against the Jets. If they can’t get it together offensively this week, then when will they?

The final game is the Browns against the Ravens. Baltimore has blown double-digit leads in every loss.