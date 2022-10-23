49ers inactives: Mooney Ward and Talanoa Hufanga are ACTIVE

Safety Talanoa Hufanga took the field for warmups during pre-game. He was not downgraded Saturday, which was a sign he cleared the concussion protocol. His lengthy warm-up signaled that Hufanga would play. That’s a massive get for a banged-up 49ers secondary.

Hufanga will join Jimmie Ward in the secondary, who won’t have a cast or club on his hand:

Jimmie Ward walking out for warmups, but no wrap on his hand pic.twitter.com/nfZ5jROLao — Jake Hutchinson (@hutchdiesel) October 23, 2022

Mooney Ward took the field, but that didn’t mean he’d suit up. Generally speaking, players come out early to test whether or not they can play through an injury.

This is Ward’s old team, and with Jason Verrett and Emmanuel Moseley not playing, a secondary without Ward would mean a secondary full of backups. Thankfully, that won’t be the case. Ward is active.

Here’s a look at the inactive list:

DT Arik Armstead

TE Tyler Kroft

RB Jordan Mason

CB Dontae Johnson

DE Kemoko Turay

OL Nick Zakelj