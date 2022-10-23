 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

49ers inactives: Mooney Ward and Talanoa Hufanga are ACTIVE

The only starter missing will be Armstead

By Kyle Posey
San Francisco 49ers v Atlanta Falcons Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

Safety Talanoa Hufanga took the field for warmups during pre-game. He was not downgraded Saturday, which was a sign he cleared the concussion protocol. His lengthy warm-up signaled that Hufanga would play. That’s a massive get for a banged-up 49ers secondary.

Hufanga will join Jimmie Ward in the secondary, who won’t have a cast or club on his hand:

Mooney Ward took the field, but that didn’t mean he’d suit up. Generally speaking, players come out early to test whether or not they can play through an injury.

This is Ward’s old team, and with Jason Verrett and Emmanuel Moseley not playing, a secondary without Ward would mean a secondary full of backups. Thankfully, that won’t be the case. Ward is active.

Here’s a look at the inactive list:

DT Arik Armstead

TE Tyler Kroft

RB Jordan Mason

CB Dontae Johnson

DE Kemoko Turay

OL Nick Zakelj

