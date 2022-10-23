49ers vs. Chiefs 2nd quarter thread: Touchdowns, not field goals

So much for a slow start. The 49ers scored on its first two possessions. One came on a field goal where Kyle Shanahan decided to kick on fourth and short. The decision proved to be a good one after Talanoa Hufanga intercepted Patrick Mahomes on the next possession.

The Niners couldn’t afford to settle for three points this time, and they didn’t have to. Christian McCaffrey dazzled on a couple of touches, and Jeff Wilson Jr. broke a run himself. Jimmy Garoppolo bought himself time in the pocket and found Ray-Ray McCloud for a touchdown.

That gave San Francisco a 10-0 lead. It didn’t take long for Kansas City to find the end zone. Travis Kelce was wide open on 3rd & 1 and ended up gaining 27 yards on the play. Kelce had a touchdown called back. That came on 3rd & 4, but Nick Bosa lined up offsides, giving the offense a fresh set of downs. Kansas City would score to make it 10-7.

The 49ers are currently driving as we head into the second quarter.