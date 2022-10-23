49ers vs. Chiefs third quarter thread: The boneheaded mistakes continue

The second quarter featured several sequences that didn’t make much sense. Robbie Gould started the quarter with a 50-yard field goal, after Jimmy Garoppolo was sacked on third down.

The Chiefs marched down the field and scored from 25 yards out after Patrick Mahomes found Mecole Hardman for a 25-yard touchdown. The 49ers have struggled to get off the field on third down. They have to limit the Chiefs to field goals and not touchdowns.

Offensively, the 49ers aren’t having any issues moving the ball. As has been the case all season, they scoring points has been a problem. The 49ers had five drives inside of the Chiefs' 35-yard line but only had 13 points in the first half. A goal-line interception from Jimmy Garoppolo was one of the worst decisions you’ll see.

And the 49ers did themselves zero favors out of the half after giving up a long kick return that was aided by a personal foul on Jauan Jennings. The Chiefs scored within 92 seconds to take a 21-13 lead.