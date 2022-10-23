49ers vs. Chiefs 4th quarter thread: The defense has to find a way to get off the field

The 49ers were outscored 14-3 in the third quarter. The Chiefs wasted no time putting points on the board after a long kick return and a drive that took 92 seconds. San Francisco moved the ball once again, but a third-down penalty helped stall another opportunity for points. The Niners had to settle for a field goal on 4th & 7, which cut the score to 21-16.

The defense had plenty of opportunities to get off the field on the next drive but failed. Kansas City converted a 3rd & 2, where they gained 15 yards, and gained 34 yards on a screen to Jerick McKinnon on 3rd & 20. They would score on the next play to make the score 28-16.

The 49ers' offense has the ball and is driving, but must punch this ball in the end zone to have a chance. They’ve settled for field goals, which has been an issue all year.