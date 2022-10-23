So, that happened! Let’s talk about it!

This was one of the worst losses of the Kyle Shanahan era. No doubt about it. The offense couldn’t finish and the defense couldn’t do, well, anything in a 44-23 loss to the Chiefs.

Patrick Mahomes racked up more passing yards against the 49ers than anyone has since Kyle Shanahan became the head coach. The Chiefs converted on two massive third-and-longs and took control of the game when it mattered - gee, where have we seen that before?

Offensively, the 49ers saw multiple drives stall out deep in Chiefs’ territory, and Jimmy Garoppolo threw a crushing interception late in the second quarter that has become all too familiar.

