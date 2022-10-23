49ers open as 1.5-point road favorites versus Rams next Sunday

San Francisco came into Sunday’s game as underdogs at home for the first time in a while under Kyle Shanahan and Jimmy Garoppolo. Unfortunately, the result wasn’t even close, as the Chiefs’ offense threw up 44 points on DeMeco Ryans’ unit, and the 49ers couldn’t keep up on the other side of the ball.

The Rams sat out Week 7 with an early bye week. They are coming off of a resounding home win versus the Panthers last Sunday and will await the 49ers at SoFi Stadium next Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles.

DraftKings Sportsbook has come out with the opening line, and 1.5-points currently favor the 49ers. That is a surprising line, given that the 49ers just got waxed at home, and the Rams will have an extra week to prepare. The over/under is set to 41 points, so Vegas is expecting a 21-20 type win for the 49ers in a nailbiter.

The biggest advantage for the 49ers going into this game is their familiarity and confidence level versus the opponent. The 49ers are 7-1 in their last eight games against the Rams, including a beatdown on Monday night a few weeks ago.

The Rams will be looking to avenge their last loss against the 49ers, coming off 2 weeks of rest and a home crowd. The 49ers will look to bounce back after dropping 2 games (straight up and against the spread).