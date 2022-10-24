Kyle Juszczyk will miss the Rams game with a broken finger

The 49ers didn’t make it out of Sunday’s game against the Chiefs unscathed. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said wide receiver Deebo Samuel has a groin injury and will be day-to-day. Samuel finished the game, but some have noted how he didn’t look like his usual dominating self when the ball was in his hands.

Here’s a look at Deebo’s volume through seven games this year compared to last:

2021: 35 catches, 52 targets, 590 yards

2022: 31 catches, 51 targets, 386 yards

The volume is there; however, the production is not. To be fair, some of the plays Samuel made last year were unsustainable.

Shanahan said Samuel is day-to-day. He won’t want to miss the Rams game, as he’s dominated in each of the previous five matchups versus Los Angeles:

‘22: 117

‘21: 98

‘21: 140

‘21: 133

‘20: 133

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw is also day-to-day with a calf injury. Fullback Kyle Juszczyk broke his finger against the Chiefs. He had surgery Monday and will miss Week 8 against the Rams. Shanahan said, “we should get him after the bye week,” which means Juice will only miss one game.

With Juszczyk out, Shanahan said the 49ers would rely on tight end Ross Dwelley at fullback. Dwelley took a couple of snaps in the backfield on Sunday and has experience at fullback throughout the years.

There hasn’t been a decision yet on whether to activate cornerback Jason Verrett. That decision must be made by Wednesday. Shanahan said Verrett looked better last week at practice.

Arik Armstead could return this week. Shanahan said, “we’re missing him a lot. Arik’s been our best player in there. Hope to have him back this week.” He didn’t want to fully commit, but it sounds like Armstead will play against the Rams in Week 8.