Bears-Patriots MNF Thread: Return of the Mac

The New England Patriots host the Chicago Bears for Week 7’s Monday Night Football. Mac Jones returns for the Patriots after a high ankle sprain sidelined him for four weeks.
Some have questioned whether Jones gives the Pats the best chance to win after rookie fourth-round pick Bailey Zappe is fresh off a 300-yard performance over the Browns and two convincing victories.
Bears quarterback Justin Fields looks to avenge last week's ugly Thursday Night Football performance. His offense is dull as a doorknob, so look for a lot of hero ball-type of plays from Fields.
Chicago’s offensive line hasn’t done a great job of protecting Fields, which has led to him running for his life. It’s difficult to imagine Bill Belichick’s defense giving up much of anything against a wide receiver group that relied on Dante Pettis at the end of the game last week.
The Pats are -8.5-point favorites, with the total on the game set at 40.5 at DraftKingsSportsbook.
