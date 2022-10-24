Bears-Patriots MNF Thread: Return of the Mac

The New England Patriots host the Chicago Bears for Week 7’s Monday Night Football. Mac Jones returns for the Patriots after a high ankle sprain sidelined him for four weeks.

Some have questioned whether Jones gives the Pats the best chance to win after rookie fourth-round pick Bailey Zappe is fresh off a 300-yard performance over the Browns and two convincing victories.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields looks to avenge last week's ugly Thursday Night Football performance. His offense is dull as a doorknob, so look for a lot of hero ball-type of plays from Fields.

Chicago’s offensive line hasn’t done a great job of protecting Fields, which has led to him running for his life. It’s difficult to imagine Bill Belichick’s defense giving up much of anything against a wide receiver group that relied on Dante Pettis at the end of the game last week.

The Pats are -8.5-point favorites, with the total on the game set at 40.5 at DraftKingsSportsbook.