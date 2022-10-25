Kyle Shanahan: Everything we want is still in front of us

Things are not great for the 49ers right now. We know this. What we don’t know is how the team is going to correct its issues going forward. Yesterday Kyle Shanahan ended his conference call by sharing his message to the team right now.

“When you have a tough loss like that, we got guys who work extremely hard and guys who care a lot. Guys come in here, you hold everyone accountable, you point out the stuff. It’ll be a little easier tomorrow, I think. 24 hours removed, guys are a little bit more emotional, but I also know how big of a game we have coming forward and I know that everything that we do want is still in front of us. And so sometimes I don’t think it hurts to remind those guys. I don’t get into records or things like that, but I know that we always have one goal every year and that’ll never change, but our number one goal is always to be the last team standing. And in order for that to happen, you have to get in the tournament and the best way to get in the tournament is to win your division. So regardless of what our record is, I want our guys to always focus on trying to get into that tournament and the easiest way to do it is win our division. And I can see how we can do that. Now that doesn’t matter what the record is, it doesn’t matter who’s ahead of us. It matters with how good we play. And that’s what we have to focus on is getting as good as we possibly can and playing to our full potential. And if we do, then I think we have every opportunity still in front of us, but it’s not about just having those opportunities, it’s about us reaching our full potential.”

The NFC West is still very much in play for the 49ers. As shaky as the start to this season has been, two of the team’s three wins have come against division opponents.

The Seahawks are in first right now, but they already have one loss to the Niners and may be without DK Metcalf for a stretch. The Rams have really struggled so far and need a win this week to avoid a regular season sweep by the Niners for the fourth straight year. The Cardinals won last week but also have two losses in the division.

A ship in a storm needs a steady captain, to be sure. When the ship’s taking on water, and about to capsize, however, it needs its captain to make sure people open the bailers so that everyone can stay afloat.

Clearly, Kyle Shanahan thinks his team is just in the midst of a squall. If they beat the Rams this week, he may ultimately be proven right.

