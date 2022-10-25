49ers release RB Tevin Coleman

ESPN’s Field Yates announced the 49ers released running back Tevin Coleman Tuesday afternoon. Coleman played 32 snaps in three games with the Niners. Only one of those came in Week 4 against the Rams. He was in the game for 19 snaps against the Carolina Panthers and 12 snaps the following week against the Atlanta Falcons.

After San Francisco acquired Christian McCaffrey in a trade last Thursday, Coleman didn’t step onto the field against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Coleman was the odd man out with the addition of McCaffrey. The 49ers still have a couple of youngsters in Ty Davis-Price and Jordan Mason. Plus, Elijah Mitchell, who should be nearing a return. Mitchell hasn’t played since Week 1, where he was injured after six carries with a sprained MCL.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see Coleman return to the New York Jets, who just lost Breece Hall for the season. New York acquired James Robinson, but with their offensive coaching staff familiar with Coleman from their times in the Bay Area, it’s a seamless fit.

The 49ers now have an open roster spot. Could this signal Mitchell’s return this week, or could that mean Arik Armstead?