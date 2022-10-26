Despite consecutive losses, are the Niners headed in the right direction?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year, we ask questions of the most plugged-in San Francisco 49ers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Another week down for the 49ers. Another week centered around the same questions with this team. Why aren’t they executing and disciplined? Why is the offense stagnant in the red zone? Is this the team to expect going forward? Can they turn this around?

I don’t think anyone is particularly upset about losing to the Chiefs. The fashion in which they lost is a different story. This is the NFL; the team on the other side gets paid to play also. You can’t expect your defense to be elite and stifling every week. The offense has to pick up the slack in games such as Sundays.

With another trip to SoFi this Sunday and the bye week after, this game feels pivotal to the team's direction for the rest of the season. Health is an obvious issue, and reinforcements are on the way. Is this a chance for a win to springboard this team? Will the bye week allow for some adjustments offensively? What are your thoughts on the current direction of the team?