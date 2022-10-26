49ers activate CB Jason Verrett from the PUP list; re-sign Tevin Coleman

Wednesday marked the end of cornerback Jason Verrett’s 21-day practice window, which meant the 49ers needed to decide whether or not they’d activate him so Verrett would be eligible to play and contribute at some point this season. As a result, the team announced Verrett was activated from the physically unable to perform list.

Verrett didn’t make it through practice two weeks ago, but Kyle Shanahan said he felt Verrett was coming along as of the end of last week. There’s no guarantee Verrett will play Sunday against the Rams, but it keeps his hopes alive of playing at some point this season.

Remember, Verrett hasn’t played since September 9, 2021. So while it’d be ideal to have him as a starter opposite Mooney Ward, rust needs to be shaken off, and the 49ers need to know if Verrett can hold up through a week’s worth of practice before relying on it him as a starter.

Running back Tevin Coleman was re-signed to the practice squad. An open roster spot means the 49ers are expecting someone to return from an injury. That could be Verrett or Arik Armstead. We’ll update this post once Shanahan provides more details this afternoon.