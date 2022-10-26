Deebo Samuel won’t practice today due to a hamstring injury

Here are the players who won’t practice for the 49ers, according to Kyle Shanahan:

FB Kyle Juszczyk (finger)

DL Arik Armstead (foot)

LB Dre Greenlaw (calf)

WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring)

DL Samson Ebukam (Achilles)

LT Trent Williams (vet day)

WR Jauan Jennings (hamstring)

Williams gets his typical veteran’s day off. If I’m the 49ers, I give Deebo a week off if needed. Perhaps even two weeks with the bye week around the corner. There’s no need for Samuel to re-aggravate an injury that’ll linger into the second half of the season.

Shanahan said he needs to see Verrett go through practice this week and wouldn’t rule him out for Sunday’s game against the Rams. That remains a wait-and-see whether Verrett plays.

Shanahan said the 49ers hadn’t had a full practice in a “number of weeks” due to injury, which is why he feels like there are so many mistakes offensively. Shanahan attributed some of the turnover issues to the lack of balance on offense: “When you get throwing too much, that tends to happen.” Shanahan also wasn’t thrilled with the constant offsides and false start penalties.

By the sounds of it, we can expect a heavy dosage of Christian McCaffrey Sunday. Shanahan said the whole playbook would be open for CMC, who played just four snaps in the second half Sunday. Shanahan spoke about being one-dimensional since the team couldn’t run the ball. McCaffrey solves those issues.

I was wondering if anybody else noticed this carry from Ty Davis-Price. If it’s McCaffrey, it’s a long gain:

Stretch zone, the cut back lane is there. Would like to see Davis-Price keep the eyes down field a split second longer and punch this through. I like CMC, because he brings patience/vision to the RB room that I think Niners have been lacking for awhile. pic.twitter.com/4KVpbOIGC8 — Greg Panelli - Panelli Passing Academy (@Greg_Panelli) October 25, 2022

Those are the plays that stick out like a sore thumb and are examples of the offense leaving yards on the field.