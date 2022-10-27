Ravens vs Buccaneers TNF thread: Will Tom Brady lose 3 games in a row?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8’s Thursday Night Football. Tom Brady is trying to avoid losing three games in a row for the first time in his career.

Tampa Bay has failed to eclipse 75 rushing yards since facing the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1. Mike Evans and the Buccaneers pass-catchers are looking to avenge last week’s head-scratching loss at Bank of America Stadium.

With recent losses to Carolina and Pittsburgh, Tamp Bay may have their tallest task of the season up with Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles is trying to escape Bruce Arians’ shadow. A Week 8 win will help get this team back on track with a list of contenders left on their schedule.

The lack of pass-catchers and creativity from Greg Roman handicaps Baltimore’s offense. However, their offense stands at sixth in points per game (25.9) and has a top-five rushing attack with a hobbled running back room. Jackson must do some heavy lifting to ensure a win.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Bucs are 2-point favorites and the over/under at 46 points. I’m leaning towards the under, as both teams have stout defenses. Let’s hope we can find out how to stop Brady before he comes to visit the 49ers in Week 14.