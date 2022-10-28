Deebo Samuel is officially OUT for Sunday’s game against the Rams

For the third day in a row, wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Jauan Jennings were absent at practice. In addition, linebacker Dre Greenlaw, fullback Kyle Juszczyk, and defensive tackle Arik Armstead were all out.

Here’s the final injury report:

OUT

DL Arik Armstead (foot/ankle)

FB Kyle Juszczyk (finger)

WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring)

LB Dre Greenlaw (calf)

QUESTIONABLE

WR Jauan Jennings (hamstring)

CB Jason Verrett

On Deebo being ready after the bye week: “Not a precaution. He’s not good enough to go. The fact he even had a chance, hopefully he’ll be good with a week off & be ready for next game.”

Verrett still might play, even if he doesn’t start. Shanahan said the team has considered giving Verrett 10-15 snaps to help ease him back into action.

Dre Greenlaw being ruled out means the 49ers are down to their fourth and fifth-string linebackers next to Fred Warner. The Rams don’t have much of a downfield passing attack, which means those second-level defenders will be targeted early and often.

Per Tru Media, here’s a look at the 49ers' offense when Juszczyk hasn’t been on the field:

2019 pre-Juszczyk injury

Fullback on-field: +0.61 EPA/att

11 personnel: -0.03 EPA/att

12 personnel: -0.99 EPA/att

2022 pre-Juszczyk injury

Fullback on-field: +0.28 EPA/att

11 personnel: -0.02 EPA/att

12 personnel: -0.01 EPA/att

Jimmy Garoppolo’s numbers spike with Juice on the field. The defense stays in its base personnel, which leads to mismatches for the offense. We might be underselling the loss of Juszczyk, even if it’s only for one game.

According to the beat reporters at practice, linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, running back Elijah Mitchell, and offensive lineman Colton McKivitz were doing some work on the side during the open portion of practice. It’s unlikely each player returns directly after the bye, but a good sign for a banged-up 49ers team that some of its depth pieces are returning.