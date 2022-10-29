Golden Nuggets: Jeff Wilson Jr appreciation post

“According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, teams have made calls on Wilson Jr. and the 49ers are “willing to listen” to offers.”

“If the 49ers win on Sunday, they are fine. Truly....If they can pressure Matthew Stafford this week, not get gashed by a borderline nonexistent run game and get into the bye at .500, there are more reasons than not to believe they’ll get back to form.”

“San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters after Friday’s practice, providing final updates ahead of the team’s Week 8 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Here is everything he had to say.”

“It’s a rare “OUT” designation for a player whose status is often left as questionable until kickoff. Kyle Shanahan said Friday that it wasn’t a close call; he simply wasn’t healthy enough to go.”

“I told Christian that, and Christian said, ‘Nah, I’ve got too much respect for him. I’ll just take 23. I think I like 23 anyhow.’ Twenty-one would be cool with Frank, with Deion [Sanders], but he didn’t want to go there, and I appreciate Christian for that.”

“Matt Barrows: Kyle Shanahan going into a Rams game without Samuel is like King Arthur going into battle without Excalibur. No one cuts down the Rams quite like Samuel. So what does Shanahan do? He leans on his new weapon, McCaffrey, who, like Samuel, runs the ball and catches passes equally well. In fact, the 49ers could even double down by having McCaffrey and Wilson on the field at the same time. Wilson has been underutilized as a pass catcher so far and seeing both would put the Rams defense in a jam.

David Lombardi: A limited or unavailable Samuel against the Rams, who’ve also made significant O-line changes since the 49ers dominated them earlier this month, spells trouble. Shanahan’s team might have to dig itself out of a 3-5 hole for the second straight season.

“And we’re hopeful that when his time off IR, coming off the bye—I think we have slated a couple of games after the bye for Javon to come off—and we’re hopeful that he can finish the season strong. He’s a big part of what we do. He’s had a rough go, but we’re putting in everything we can.”