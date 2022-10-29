WR Willie Snead has been promoted to the active roster; OL Blake Hance was waived

The 49ers announced a few roster moves Saturday afternoon. On Friday, they ruled out wide receiver Deebo Samuel, with Jauan Jennings questionable. With that in mind, wide receiver Willie Snead IV was promoted to the active roster from the team’s practice squad. To make room for Snead, San Francisco waived offensive lineman Blake Hance.

Wide receiver Tay Martin was activated from the practice squad, as well as defensive lineman T.Y. McGill. Both of these moves were standard elevations.

Here’s a look at the available receivers for Sunday’s game against the Rams:

Brandon Aiyuk

Ray-Ray McCloud

Willie Snead IV

Danny Gray

Tay Martin

Only Aiyuk and McCloud have caught passes from Jimmy Garoppolo this season. The final two, Gray and Martin, are rookies. The offense has attempted to get Gray involved down the field but haven’t had much luck. If Jennings is out, I wonder if they’ll use Gray underneath.

Either way, we can expect Christian McCaffrey to be heavily involved, much like a few weeks ago when he was in Carolina against the Rams.