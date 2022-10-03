49ers vs. Rams: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The 49ers are under the lights once again. Tonight’s game feels like the type that could get the Niners on track for the rest of the season or make the rest of the year another uphill battle to make the playoffs.

San Francisco 49ers (1-2) @ Los Angeles Rams (2-1)

Date: Monday, October 3, 2022

Kickoff: 5:15 p.m. PT

Location: San Francisco, CA

Network: ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC

Play-by-Play: Joe Buck (ESPN)

Color Analyst: Troy Aikman (ESPN)/Peyton Manning and Eli Manning (ESPN2)

Odds: 49ers -1.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook

Total: 42.5

The Niners look to get things back on track in their second straight prime-time game of the 2022 season. But, if history is any indicator, their opponent, the Los Angeles Rams, might be the perfect punching bag to get them into fighting shape.

Kyle Shanahan still carries an active six-game regular season winning streak against Sean McVay coming into this matchup. The last two games of that streak came in huge spots for a Niners team that appeared to be flailing and needed to win to

