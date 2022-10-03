RB Tevin Coleman and WR Malik Turner were elevated to the active roster; Al-Shaair lands on the IR

Kyle’s update, 2:08 PM PT: The 49ers activated running back Tevin Coleman and wide receiver Malik Turner ahead of tonight’s game against the Rams. Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair was placed on the injured reserve.

So, Turner will likely continue his role on special teams and take the place of Tarvarius Moore. Coleman takes the place of Ty Davis-Price. I’m curious if he’ll be the third down back.

San Francisco 49ers rookie wide receiver Danny Gray is doubtful for Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. The team could decide to promote Malik Turner from the practice squad, but he’s primarily a special-teamer.

Instead, according to Aaron Wilson, the Niners are signing veteran Willie Snead to the active roster. Snead played the role of Cooper Kupp during the week of practice leading up to tonight’s game.

Other potential elevations include running back Tevin Coleman, who Kyle Shanahan responded, “could be” when asked if Coleman would make his debut. Assuming we can cross Turner off the list since Snead signed, that leaves Dontae Johnson to take the place of Tarvarius Moore, who was ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Finally, there’s a need for a tight end with Ross Dwelley questionable with a rib injury. If Dwelley can’t play, Troy Fumagalli is an option.