49ers inactives: Arik Armstead ACTIVE, Javon Kinlaw OUT

When the 49ers announced their practice squad elevations, it didn’t include defensive tackle Akeem Spence. Since he wasn’t promoted, it seemed like a good sign for Arik Armstead, who is battling a foot injury, and Javon Kinlaw, who is practicing through a knee injury, to play tonight. That turned out to be half true. Armstead is indeed active for the Niners' game against the Rams. However, Kinlaw is inactive.

Kinlaw was seen working out his knee pregame, suggesting he remains close to a return. However, he will not be suiting up this week. He is joined on the 49ers' list of inactives by three rookies (wide receiver Danny Gray, running back Ty Davis-Price, and offensive lineman Nick Zakelj), safety Tarvarius Moore, injured star left tackle Trent Williams, and tight end Tyler Kroft.

Zakelj is the only healthy scratch on the 49ers inactive list. Gray is dealing with a hip injury. Moore is dealing with a hamstring issue. Williams and Davis-Price are both out with high ankle sprains. Kroft is out with a sprained MCL.

The Rams are without their starting center and left guard. That cannot be understated in the impact of tonight’s game, considering Los Angeles is already at a disadvantage upfront. While Kinlaw’s absence will be felt along the 49ers interior defensive line, having Armstead (even on a limited snap count) should be a boon for defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.