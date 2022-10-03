49ers vs. Rams second quarter thread: Daniel Brunskill is in at right guard over Spencer Burford

The 49ers' defense gave up points on their initial drive for the first time all season. The Rams marched 14 plays for 54 yards and took over eight minutes off the clock. After a sack from Samson Ebukam, Los Angeles had to settle for a field goal.

The 49ers wasted no time moving the ball down the field as Brandon Aiyuk had a 15-yard gain, Jauan Jennings had a pair of double-digit receptions, and Jeff Wilson exploded for a 32-yard touchdown to give San Francisco a 7-3 lead.

After trading a pair of punts, the Rams are taking over with just over 12 minutes to play in the second quarter. Kyle Shanahan elected to kick the ball on 4th & 6, but it felt like the correct call based on the flow of the game. You just had a drop, and your offensive line is leaky.

Speaking of, Daniel Brunskill replaced Spencer Burford at right guard.