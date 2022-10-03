49ers vs. Rams third quarter thread: Keep your foot on the gas, Kyle

After scoring on their first drive, the Rams gained -6 yards on their next six plays to go three-and-out. After a 49er punt where Charlier Woerner was wide open but couldn’t haul in a pass, and Jimmy Garoppolo airmailed a third-down throw to Jauan Jennings, the Rams had their second double-digit play drive. Thankfully, the defense held them to a field goal.

Emmanuel Moseley tackled Cooper Kupp 1-on-1, a Rams’ wideout got scared going over the middle, and Fred Warner put the clamps on Kupp on a third-down pass. That made the score 7-3.

Then, Deebo happened. On what looked like a near pick-six, Samuel elevated to catch a pass, broke a few tackles, and outran the defense for a 57-yard touchdown. That was on 3rd & 3. The highlight play gave the Niners a 14-6 lead.

The Rams had an opportunity to move the ball toward the end of the half, but a sack by Charles Omenihu and Deommodore Lenoir killed any hopes for Los Angeles to add points before the half.

Heading into the third quarter, it’s 14-6, Niners.