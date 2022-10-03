49ers vs. Rams 4th quarter thread: Take us home, Deebo

The 49ers received the ball to open the second half. And after a completion to George Kittle for 20 yards, the offense stalled once again at midfield.

The Rams had their third double-digit drive of the game, this one lasting 16 plays and going over seven minutes and 70 yards. But, as the previous two times went, the Niners' defense held Los Angeles to a field goal.

Mooney Ward made a nice play in the end zone. A pass hit Tashaun Gipson in the hands for the second time this season, and he dropped it. That led to a field goal.

In just over two minutes, the 49ers found the red zone after Kyle Juszczykwent 35 yards on a quick pass from Jimmy Garoppolo. The 49ers were fortunate to recover another fumble from Ray-Ray McCloud. San Francisco might have to make a change.

Colton McKivitz has been ruled out for the game, so Jaylon Moore is in at left tackle. So far so good.