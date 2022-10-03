49ers sack Stafford and the Rams in a 24-9 butt-kicking

It’s a game of opportunities, and both defenses came up big when they needed to. The Rams started the game with an impressive 14-play, 54-yard drive that took over eight minutes. A sack from Samson Ebukam saved the day and forced the Rams to settle for a field goal.

The 49ers answered with a touchdown themselves that was capped off by a 32-yard burst from Jeff Wilson off the left side. That answer helped set the tone, and let the Rams know they’d need to do more than score a field goal to win.

Los Angeles would have two other promising drives, but they both ended in field goals. The 49ers' offense didn’t exactly light the scoreboard up, but they moved the ball effectively enough throughout the night to give the defense a rest.

A second-quarter touchdown where Deebo Samuel caught a third-down pass and raced over 50 yards was the emphatic statement that seemed to break the soul of the Rams. That score made it 14-6, and that was as close as the score would get for the remainder of the game.

The 49ers added a field goal to begin the fourth quarter, but that came after electing to take a delay of game penalty on 4th & 1 from the 1-yard line. Kyle Shanahan was playing with fire assuming the Rams wouldn’t add another touchdown.

But each time Los Angeles drove, San Francisco stepped up. The play of the game came when the Rams had the ball on the Niners' 44-yard line in an 8-point game. Attempting to throw a screen pass to Cooper Kupp, Talanoa Hufanga steps in front of the throw catches it and returns the pass 52 yards for a touchdown.

On the Rams' next drive, they moved the ball down the field, but Stafford again did his best to turn the ball over. Fred Warner had an interception hit him between the 5 and the 4 but dropped it. Dre Greenlaw had a diving attempt at another interception, but couldn’t come up with it. Ultimately, the play was ruled a fumble and Kerry Hyder recovered the ball.

The Rams finished the game averaging 3.5 yards per play on 70 plays before the final drive. The 49ers nearly doubled them at 6.8 yards per play. The Rams were 5-for-15 on third downs, with two turnovers before the final drive. This was a good old-fashioned butt-kicking.

Kupp did his thing, but that was expected. On the other side of the ball, what can you say about Deebo? The offense needed a play, and he continuously came through. It wasn’t just the touchdown, but he broke a screen pass for a much-needed third-down conversion.

And just like that, the 49ers are back in first place.