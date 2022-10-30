How to watch 49ers vs. Rams in NFL Week 8

The Niners have made the quick trip south to try to handle their business against the divisional rival Los Angeles Rams once again. As per usual, they enter shorthanded, having already designated Deebo Samuel, Dre Greenlaw, and Kyle Juszczyk OUT for the showdown at SoFi. Offensively, this almost guarantees that recent addition Christian McCaffrey will see a great deal more action than he did in his first game as a San Francisco 49er.

San Francisco 49ers games are now available to stream on Sling TV! Which gives you even more accessibility to the Niners, no matter where you are watching from. Sling TV lets you stream live TV and on-demand content over the Internet on any device; access free DVR storage; and choose from a selection of packages including Sports Extra or NFL RedZone. Sign up now and get half off your first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue (regular price $35, now $17.50 + add any Extra package for half off too!) Visit Sling TV for prices, streaming options and available channels.

More than just getting back to .500 and ensuring a chance to take the share of the division lead back, this game also represents another huge opportunity. Can the Niners complete a season sweep of the Rams for the fourth straight season? Considering the quality of their opponent over that stretch, it’d be incredibly impressive to go 8-0 over their last eight regular-season matchups.

With all that in mind, here’s all the info you need to make sure you tune in at the right time and channel.

San Francisco 49ers (3-4) @ Los Angeles Rams (3-3)

Date: Sunday, October 30, 2022

Kickoff: 1:25 PM PT

Location: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

Network: FOX

Play-by-Play: Kevin Burkhardt

Color Analyst: Greg Olson

Live streaming: FuboTV (Try for free here!)

Here is a TV map of the late games on FOX, courtesy of 506 Sports:

For the second week in a row, the Niners will have the Fox A-team broadcasters on hand to call the action. Let’s hope things turn out better than last time.

Sadly, with no Deebo, there’s no chance for a repeat of this:

Odds: 49ers -1 at DraftKings Sportsbook

Total: 42