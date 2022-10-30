How to watch 49ers vs. Rams in NFL Week 8

The Niners have made the quick trip south to try to handle their business against the divisional rival Los Angeles Rams once again. As per usual, they enter shorthanded, having already designated Deebo Samuel, Dre Greenlaw, and Kyle Juszczyk OUT for the showdown at SoFi. Offensively, this almost guarantees that recent addition Christian McCaffrey will see a great deal more action than he did in his first game as a San Francisco 49er.
More than just getting back to .500 and ensuring a chance to take the share of the division lead back, this game also represents another huge opportunity. Can the Niners complete a season sweep of the Rams for the fourth straight season? Considering the quality of their opponent over that stretch, it’d be incredibly impressive to go 8-0 over their last eight regular-season matchups.
With all that in mind, here’s all the info you need to make sure you tune in at the right time and channel.
San Francisco 49ers (3-4) @ Los Angeles Rams (3-3)
Date: Sunday, October 30, 2022
Kickoff: 1:25 PM PT
Location: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA
Network: FOX
Play-by-Play: Kevin Burkhardt
Color Analyst: Greg Olson
Here is a TV map of the late games on FOX, courtesy of 506 Sports:
For the second week in a row, the Niners will have the Fox A-team broadcasters on hand to call the action. Let’s hope things turn out better than last time.
Sadly, with no Deebo, there’s no chance for a repeat of this:
Odds: 49ers -1 at DraftKings Sportsbook
Total: 42
