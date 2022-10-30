Golden Nuggets: Game day.

“He said the 49ers were particularly inept against Kansas City’s jet sweeps, something the jet-sweep-loving Rams surely noticed this week. Warner said they must have run half a dozen of them in their most recent game against the Panthers.”

“According to Vivid Seats, 49ers fans will make up 59 percent of the crowd at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. This is the third road game in a row that 49ers fans have outnumbered the home fans, doing the same in both Atlanta and Carolina.“

“After the 49ers beat the Rams in Week 18 of the 2021 season in L.A., it came to light that the home team had to use the silent count, given the number of San Francisco fans who were in the building. It’s become more common for the defending Super Bowl champions to have to deal with crowd noise in their own building.”

“However, if the 49ers can get Trent Williams and Co. in space on outside runs and McCaffrey can consistently rip off chunk plays on those carries, Los Angeles might not be able to hone in quite so heavily on defending the inside zone and gap scheme runs that are also an established part of San Francisco’s attack...The threat of runs attacking the edge has the potential added benefit of creating opportunities for rushes akin to McCaffrey’s first as a 49er, when he gained 10 yards on a well-blocked toss windback play.”