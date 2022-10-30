49ers inactives: Jauan Jennings is officially inactive along with Deebo Samuel

There were no surprises today for the 49ers inactive. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel was already ruled out. Jauan Jennings wasn’t working out during the pre-game warmups, so it seemed like he wouldn’t play.

So the 49ers will be without their starting wideout and slot receiver. Here’s a look at today’s inactives:

Kyle Juszczyk

Arik Armstead

Deebo Samuel

Dre Greenlaw

Jauan Jennings

Jason Verrett

Kemoko Turay

Jimmy Garoppolo will throw it to Brandon Aiyuk, Ray-Ray McCloud, Danny Gray, George Kittle, and a whole lot of Christian McCaffrey, one would imagine.

Jason Verrett has a chance to return after the bye week. The 49ers could use the talented cornerback down the stretch. This team should most of the injured players above, including Azeez Al-Shaair and Elijah Mitchell, back sooner than later.

But they’ll be shorthanded once again today. The Rams have actually swung toward 1-point favorites, which isn’t a significant move, but it tells you how many critical players are out for the 49ers.