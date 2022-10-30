49ers vs. Rams 1st quarter thread: Set the tone early

In a weird way, I think we’re in store for a high-scoring game. Relatively speaking, for these teams, of course. The defense takes the field first as they look to regroup after the Chiefs scored 44 points.

You’d think Sean McVay and the Rams have a few tricks up their sleeves off a bye. The first drive wouldn’t suggest that, as Los Angeles punted.

Will San Francisco finally get out of its own way offensively? They’ve had no problem moving the ball all season. the issue comes when they get near the red zone. Jeff Wilson Jr. caught a pass. Christian McCaffrey ran for a first down, and the offense is already on the move.