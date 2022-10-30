49ers vs. Rams second quarter thread: There will be points

The 49ers, as we expected, didn’t struggle to move the ball on their first drive. They took a shot down the field, and it seemed as though Ray-Ray McCloud was open, but he couldn’t haul the pass in. Jimmy Garoppolo was a half-second late, which ultimately played a factor.

On third down, Garoppolo was fortunate not to throw an interception as Jalen Ramsey batted a pass straight up into the air.

The defense didn’t do their part after forcing a three-and-out. Los Angeles marched 88 yards on 17 plays and took over nine minutes off the clock. They had a few penalties that gave them a first down. Ambry Thomas was flagged for holding, and Charvarius Ward committed a pass interference.

Sean McVay beat DeMeco Ryans in the first quarter. He had a few well-timed screens right into the face of pressure. Injuries are showing up in the secondary.