49ers vs. Rams third-quarter thread: The defense has to find a way to pressure Stafford

The 49ers' offense woke up in the second quarter as they scored on both of their possessions. They had an opportunity to score a touchdown, but a sack on second down and a Christian McCaffrey bobble on third down stalled a red zone drive.

The defense has been an issue, and that didn’t change on a nine-play, 75-yard drive in the second quarter. Cooper Kupp ended up getting matched up against Oren Burks. The play, as you might guess, resulted in a touchdown.

The Rams sat on the ball toward the end of the half with a timeout left and a minute to go. That might come back to haunt them as the 49ers get the ball to start the half. That was a mistake by Sean McVay with the way his offense has played.

Both offenses are having success. The Rams can’t run the ball, so the 49ers must find a way to get to Stafford. If they do, they’ll come out victorious.