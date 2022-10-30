49ers vs. Rams 4th quarter thread: F-I-N-I-S-H

The 49ers won the third quarter. But, more importantly, they prevented the Rams from scoring. The offense hasn’t had any issue moving the ball, and a Christian McCaffrey touchdown capped off another strong drive. Kyle Shanahan called a gem, and the protection held up for Garoppolo.

On the flip side, the Rams had 11 plays for 24 yards. The Niners ramped the pressure up, and Los Angeles being one-dimensional came back to bite them as the defensive line pinned its ears back. It seemed as though Nick Bosa might have had a fumble on a third down, but the play wasn’t reviewed.

The 49ers are driving and have a chance to score to open the fourth quarter. They’re on the 25-yard line. A touchdown would be nice and allow the pass rush to really get after Stafford.

After a tough first half, the 49ers' defense has a chance to keep the Rams in check. 23-14.