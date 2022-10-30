So, that happened! Let’s talk about it!

If only the 49ers could play the Rams every single week.

For the seventh straight game in the regular season, Kyle Shanahan put a beat down on his old buddy Sean McVay, 31-14. It wasn’t always pretty in the first half, but in the second half the 49ers absolutely dominated to even their record at 4-4.

Now the 49ers go into the bye week with three wins in the division, including one over their biggest competition right now, the Seattle Seahawks.

