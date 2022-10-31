Golden Nuggets: What a fantastic way to start the week

“McCaffrey, arguably the league’s most dynamic and well-rounded back, re-established that dynamism with Samuel on the sidelines. He, like Samuel, has a gravity to him. He offers an inimitable spark that turns a short gain into a first down, a chunk gain into a touchdown, nothing into something.

It wasn’t just his touchdowns, the “dot” — as George Kittle described it — throw to Brandon Aiyuk, or the off-schedule, leaping reception, or the rush which followed an even more impressive rush down to the 1-yard line. Every single carry felt like he could break loose.”

“Indeed, McCaffrey’s touchdown catch might have been his most impressive play of the day. With 1:51 left in the third quarter, Garoppolo dropped back to pass from the Rams’ 9. As Garoppolo scanned the field, nobody was open, so he moved up in the pocket as the Niners commenced the scramble drill.”

“Basically went through the whole read, left to right,” Garoppolo said. “Came back to Christian, he wasn’t even really in the read, and he just turned upfield. That’s just being a football player. We’ve been trying to emphasize that on offense — being a football player, being in the moment.”

“The 49ers should get some injured players — such as Deebo Samuel, Elijah Mitchell, Arik Armstead, Dre Greenlaw and Azeez Al-Shaair — back after the bye.”

“We need to get clicking on all cylinders if we’re going to make a run this year,” [Nick Bosa] said...By the end of Sunday’s 31-14 win over the Rams, all three cylinders finally were humming at full capacity. Bosa and the defense pitched a shutout in the second half, Jimmy Garoppolo threw just one incompletion after halftime and a special teams unit that had been leaking return yards never allowed the Rams to begin a drive beyond their own 29-yard line.”

“So this past week, Garoppolo hammered home two points of emphasis to his teammates at the facility. He directed the first message toward the offense....“Jimmy brought it up to our whole offense that we’ve been slow coming out in the second half,” 49ers tight end George Kittle said. “Whether it’s him, the O-line, wide receivers, tight ends — we have to come out on it. We made it a point of emphasis, especially this game. We just have to come out and go for it. Why not?””

“He became just the 11th player in NFL history to throw, rush and receive a touchdown in a single game. He’s the first since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2005 and just the third since the 1979...McCaffrey had 34 yards passing, one passing TD, 18 carries for 94 yards and a rushing TD, and eight receptions for 55 yards and receiving TD.”

“There’s always a chance injuries crop up in the hours after they leave LA, but the initial returns are strong.”

“I was kind of surprised when they gave up a little early, I think when there was six or seven minutes left, and they ran the ball on third down,” defensive end Nick Bosa told reporters after the game. “I was hoping for some more pass rushes there. But I guess they didn’t have confidence in coming back.”