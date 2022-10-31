 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Twitter reacts to the 49ers’ blowout win against the Rams

“Same ‘ol sorry a*s Rams”

By JasonAponte
Rams vs 49ers at SoFi Stadium Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Another regular season matchup, another regular season sweep of the Rams. The 49ers bounced back in a big way against their hated rivals from Los Angeles with a 31-14 victory. Remaining undefeated in divisional games is pivotal, but the biggest victory is the team reported no injuries. Now, the 49ers head into their bye week at 4-4 with reinforcements on the way.

It wasn’t all smooth, particularly to begin the game. But, as usual, Twitter provided solid entertainment. Let’s revisit, shall we?

Stop me if you’ve heard this before. 49ers fans invaded SoFi and were the loud majority.

Both offenses traded punts to begin the game. The Rams struck first on a Matthew Stafford rushing TD. The drive felt familiar as the 49ers committed multiple penalties and looked undisciplined again. Nine minutes fell off the clock on the 17-play drive. For frustrated 49ers fans, it felt like a repeat of last week’s performance. DeMeco Ryans quickly became the target of fans’ frustrations.

Christian McCaffrey shredded the Rams in every way possible. People wondered what the offense would look like centered around CMC. Well, it looks pretty good. McCaffrey kicked off the scoring for the 49ers with a 30-yard passing TD to Brandon Aiyuk. Yes, you read that right.

Los Angeles struck right back with another scoring drive capped by a Cooper Kupp receiving TD. Fans again placed the blame on Ryans.

The truth is, the Rams and Sean McVay deserve credit for properly attacking the 49ers zone. Asking Oren Burks to carry and cover Kupp is an impossible task. NFL cornerbacks struggle with it week after week.

Robbie Gould connected from 29 yards out following an overturned fumble call on a McCaffrey catch. The Rams were content with the 14-10 lead at the half and didn’t attempt to score before the half closed.

Concern grew across the 49ers fan base as they continued to point to the 49ers’ record under Kyle Shanahan when trailing at the half. Adjustments needed to happen on defense.

Needless to say, adjustments were made. The Rams would go scoreless for the remainder of the game. Not only scoreless, but the offense looked minuscule.

Fans looked to apologize immediately to Ryans and the defense.

Kupp had ONE reception in the second half. A masterful performance by Ryans and this defense.

Oh yeah, that McCaffrey guy? He continued to obliterate the Rams.

Jimmy Garoppolo easily played his best game of the season. This team will be an awfully tough out if Garoppolo can play like this consistently.

Let’s bask in CMC’s masterclass.

Even George Kittle got in on the action. Hey there George.

For one week, all is right in 49ers’ land. Enjoy the bye week, fellas. I almost forgot:

