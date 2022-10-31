Twitter reacts to the 49ers’ blowout win against the Rams

Another regular season matchup, another regular season sweep of the Rams. The 49ers bounced back in a big way against their hated rivals from Los Angeles with a 31-14 victory. Remaining undefeated in divisional games is pivotal, but the biggest victory is the team reported no injuries. Now, the 49ers head into their bye week at 4-4 with reinforcements on the way.

It wasn’t all smooth, particularly to begin the game. But, as usual, Twitter provided solid entertainment. Let’s revisit, shall we?

Stop me if you’ve heard this before. 49ers fans invaded SoFi and were the loud majority.

"Welcome to the Rams house"

Niners fans vs Rams fans

Both offenses traded punts to begin the game. The Rams struck first on a Matthew Stafford rushing TD. The drive felt familiar as the 49ers committed multiple penalties and looked undisciplined again. Nine minutes fell off the clock on the 17-play drive. For frustrated 49ers fans, it felt like a repeat of last week’s performance. DeMeco Ryans quickly became the target of fans’ frustrations.

49ers have a truckload of problems on D right now that I don't think are fixable until they have a chance to regroup at bye.



Offense is going to have to dig deep into its bag of tricks today. And DeMeco Ryans will need to gamble for takeaways with whatever screen-beaters he has

Christian McCaffrey shredded the Rams in every way possible. People wondered what the offense would look like centered around CMC. Well, it looks pretty good. McCaffrey kicked off the scoring for the 49ers with a 30-yard passing TD to Brandon Aiyuk. Yes, you read that right.

Christian McCaffrey's first TD as a 49er is a ... 34-yard PASSING touchdown.

Los Angeles struck right back with another scoring drive capped by a Cooper Kupp receiving TD. Fans again placed the blame on Ryans.

Oren Burks is EXACTLY the man I would call on to lock down Cooper Kupp.

The truth is, the Rams and Sean McVay deserve credit for properly attacking the 49ers zone. Asking Oren Burks to carry and cover Kupp is an impossible task. NFL cornerbacks struggle with it week after week.

Cover-3 mable, zone match call where Burks has to carry #3 up and across. Bad play call to put him in that position by DeMeco Ryans. Good call by the Rams to attack that.

Robbie Gould connected from 29 yards out following an overturned fumble call on a McCaffrey catch. The Rams were content with the 14-10 lead at the half and didn’t attempt to score before the half closed.

Concern grew across the 49ers fan base as they continued to point to the 49ers’ record under Kyle Shanahan when trailing at the half. Adjustments needed to happen on defense.

Needless to say, adjustments were made. The Rams would go scoreless for the remainder of the game. Not only scoreless, but the offense looked minuscule.

Fans looked to apologize immediately to Ryans and the defense.

Ok I gave demeco Ryans a lot of shit in the first half. But I gotta give him credit. He actually adjusted at half time and his adjustments have been huge. Good job Ryans.

Credit to DeMeco Ryans and the 49ers' defense for pitching a shutout in the second half. Answered the bell on third downs too.

Only gave up 40 total yards in the second half. FORTY.



Only gave up 40 total yards in the second half. FORTY. — Akash Anavarathan (@akashanav) October 30, 2022

Kupp had ONE reception in the second half. A masterful performance by Ryans and this defense.

Oh yeah, that McCaffrey guy? He continued to obliterate the Rams.

Jumpman! Jumpman!



First @CMC_22 touchdown catch in the red and gold



San Francisco 49ers

Jimmy Garoppolo easily played his best game of the season. This team will be an awfully tough out if Garoppolo can play like this consistently.

Highest completion percentage in 49ers' franchise history in games with minimum 20 pass attempts...



1. Steve Young vs DET 1991: 90%

2. Steve Young vs NO 1997: 85.7%

3. John Brodie vs ATL 1968: 85%

4. Joe Montana vs ATL 1983: 84.4%

David Lombardi

Let’s bask in CMC’s masterclass.

All three Greg Papa radio calls for Christian McCaffrey's triple crown



⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/Oz47iNs7W8 — Sam Hustis (@SamHustis) October 31, 2022

Christian McCaffrey is the first player since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2005 with a TD pass, TD rush, and TD reception in the same game.



He's the first player with 30 pass yards, 30 rush yards, and 30 receiving yards in a game since HIMSELF in 2018. pic.twitter.com/HLiNp43Yor — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 30, 2022

Even George Kittle got in on the action. Hey there George.

For one week, all is right in 49ers’ land. Enjoy the bye week, fellas. I almost forgot: