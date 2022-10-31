Monday Night Football Thread: Joe Burrow gets first MNF game of his career

The Cincinnati Bengals have quietly kicked it into gear in recent weeks and are among the better teams in the NFL. They’re on the road tonight against a Cleveland Browns team that has struggled to keep its head above water with Jacoby Brissett under center.

Cincy comes into this game as a 3-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 45.

The Bengals team DVOA is five percentage points higher than the 49ers, as they rank seventh. The Browns are in the negatives and sit at 18th in DVOA. Joe Burrow will be without his top wideout as Ja’Marr Chase is out with a hip injury. The Bengals didn’t place Chase on the injured reserve as they feel he will naturally recover.

Will the Bengals replace a player who is fresh off two 130+ yards games? I have little doubts. Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, Hayden Hurst, and Joe Mixon are enough firepower to one-up a lowly Browns unit led by former 49er coach Joe Woods.

Also, the Bengals are one of the best second-half defenses in the NFL. Against Brissett, I think they do well tonight.