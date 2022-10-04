Golden Nuggets: Victory Tuesday

Hutchinson: 49ers ride defensive gem, Deebo Samuel magic to much-needed win over Rams
“After a weird few weeks to open the season, the 49ers looked a bit more like their vintage selves on Monday night. At least, Deebo Samuel did enough things to carry the offense to a much-needed win, and the defense was nonsensically good. It resulted in a 24-9 win that puts the 49ers, at 2-2, tied for the NFC West lead.”
Nick Bosa says San Francisco 49ers’ defense has the personnel to be ‘best in the league’
“Through four weeks, San Francisco is first in the NFL in points allowed per game (11.5), yards per game (234.5, tied with Buffalo), sacks per dropback (10%) and yards per play (3.81), among other categories.”
49ers roll Rams behind dominant defense, Deebo Samuel magic (paywall)
“The 49ers’ defense had provided the team with fourth quarter leads in every game this season. That unit again was dominant, sacking Stafford seven times, holding the Rams to three field goals and then providing a finishing touch – a 52-yard interception return for a touchdown by safety Hufanga.”
What we learned as Deebo, defense star in 49ers’ win vs. Rams
“The 49ers’ victory means that every team in the NFC West is 2-2. With victories over the Seattle Seahawks and Rams, the 49ers are the only team without a loss in the division.”
Deebo Samuel, 49ers roll over Rams, forge four-way NFC West tie
“The first-quarter field goal by Rams kicker Matt Gay marked the first points the 49ers have allowed on their first defensive possession this season. It was also the first points allowed by the 49ers in a first quarter this season. They were the last team to allow a first-quarter point.”
Recap: 49ers defense puts on a show in 24-9 Monday night win over Rams
“The San Francisco 49ers are still trying to find their way on offense four games into the 2022 season, but the defense reminded the NFL on Monday night that they’re good enough by themselves to make the team a force to be reckoned with.”
49ers’ game grades: Rams can’t catch Deebo Samuel or slow S.F. defense (paywall)
“The 49ers dropped Matthew Stafford seven times(by five different players), had a pick-six from Talanoa Hufanga and a game-sealing fumble recovery caused by the last sack of Stafford. The Rams lost nearly as many yards on those sacks(54) as they gained rushing(57).”
