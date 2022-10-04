Golden Nuggets: Victory Tuesday

“After a weird few weeks to open the season, the 49ers looked a bit more like their vintage selves on Monday night. At least, Deebo Samuel did enough things to carry the offense to a much-needed win, and the defense was nonsensically good. It resulted in a 24-9 win that puts the 49ers, at 2-2, tied for the NFC West lead.”

“Through four weeks, San Francisco is first in the NFL in points allowed per game (11.5), yards per game (234.5, tied with Buffalo), sacks per dropback (10%) and yards per play (3.81), among other categories.”

“The 49ers’ defense had provided the team with fourth quarter leads in every game this season. That unit again was dominant, sacking Stafford seven times, holding the Rams to three field goals and then providing a finishing touch – a 52-yard interception return for a touchdown by safety Hufanga.”

“The 49ers’ victory means that every team in the NFC West is 2-2. With victories over the Seattle Seahawks and Rams, the 49ers are the only team without a loss in the division.”

“The first-quarter field goal by Rams kicker Matt Gay marked the first points the 49ers have allowed on their first defensive possession this season. It was also the first points allowed by the 49ers in a first quarter this season. They were the last team to allow a first-quarter point.”

“The San Francisco 49ers are still trying to find their way on offense four games into the 2022 season, but the defense reminded the NFL on Monday night that they’re good enough by themselves to make the team a force to be reckoned with.”

“The 49ers dropped Matthew Stafford seven times(by five different players), had a pick-six from Talanoa Hufanga and a game-sealing fumble recovery caused by the last sack of Stafford. The Rams lost nearly as many yards on those sacks(54) as they gained rushing(57).”