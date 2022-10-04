 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Twitter reacts to the 49ers' dominant win over the Rams on Monday night

There were a few scares, but this was as close to a wire-to-wire victory over a good team as you’ll see

JasonAponte
The 49ers handled business against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night. As usual, Twitter had the best reactions to the 24-9 win.

The Rams’ opening drive mirrored the 49ers’ opening drive from Monday Night Football in 2021. Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp helped methodically move the Rams into the red zone.

Samson Ebukam notched a revenge sack on his old team on second and nine, effectively ending the drive.

Stafford was perfect on the drive giving the Rams a 3-0 lead.

The 49ers responded with a TD drive aided by two Jauan Jennings third-down conversions. Jeff Wilson, Jr. capped off the drive with an explosive 32-yard touchdown run.

The two teams traded punts on consecutive possessions. The Rams once again drove into the red zone but would settle for another field goal following three straight incompletions from Stafford.

The 49ers would answer with a touchdown drive punctuated by an electric catch and run from Deebo Samuel. However, Jalen Ramsey clearly made a business decision on his attempted tackle of Samuel. Relive the exciting play here:

That would end the scoring for both teams in the first half. Bobby Wagner provided some in-game entertainment with his takedown of a fan on the field:

The Rams would have one possession in the third quarter, which took up eight minutes. Once again, the 49ers’ defense held up after three straight incompletions. Matt Gay would convert his third field goal of the night.

The 49ers responded with their own field goal drive. An overturned touchdown call on a Jimmy Garoppolo to George Kittle pass put the 49ers in a fourth-and-one situation. This became one of the most discussed decisions of the night.

Shanahan elected for the field goal with his defense playing well. Conservative play-calling on fourth down has been a loud talking point for years. Nonetheless, the 49ers extended their lead.

After another Rams punt, the 49ers once again moved into the red zone. Unfortunately, Robbie Gould missed a 43-yard attempt, and the chatter around the fourth down decision only grew.

The curtain closed on the Rams’ comeback attempt as Talanoa Hufanga returned a Stafford interception for a touchdown. Eerily similar to Jimmie Ward’s pick-six last season on MNF. The celebration was on.

This is a great win for the 49ers against a division rival. The schedule opens up with Carolina and Atlanta, followed by a fascinating matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. At 2-2, the 49ers sit in first place in the NFC West. Things are looking up in 49ers land.

