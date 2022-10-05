Golden Nuggets: Reinforcements coming

“Both Jimmie Ward and Jason Verrett are expected to return to practice this week on Wednesday, which would open their three-week activation windows.”

“San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters via a conference call on Tuesday, the day after the team’s 24-9 win over the Los Angeles Rams. Here is everything he had to say.”

“If the early returns are any indication, the 2019 49ers defense that humiliated Mayfield and paved the path to the Super Bowl could take a backseat to the 2022 edition.”

“After reviewing their loss to Los Angeles in the NFC Championship Game in January, Bosa issued a challenge: Play in Week 4 with the same intensity they did when a trip to the Super Bowl was on the line.”

“Despite that defensive domination, Los Angeles won the time-of-possession battle by nearly 10 minutes and ran 74 plays, versus 50 for the 49ers. It was the second straight week the defense, which next heads east for games in Carolina and Atlanta, logged 74 snaps.”

“It’s something I’ve seen a lot with him since he’s been here, going back to his first year in the Super Bowl,” Shanahan said. “It’s always been tough with that. But yeah, we turn everything in every week, and sometimes they agree; sometimes they don’t. So that’s kind of the [status] quo in anything that has to do with that, and you just hope it improves.”

“However, Deebo Samuel and Talanoa Hufanga have made it so that in the cacophony of NFL football that takes place every weekend from mid-September through the early weeks of the new year, I have entertainment reasons to pay attention to what is happening with a team whose home stadium is now in Santa Clara, Calif.”

“Defensive end Nick Bosa was the game’s highest-graded player. He finished the game with three tackles, two sacks, and five quarterback hits. Pro Football Focus credited the pass rusher with 14 total pressures and nine quarterback hurries. The 14 pressures are a career-high. Bosa now has a league-leading six sacks and a league-leading 30 pressures this season.”

Going off of the timetable for Mitchell and Al-Shaair, McKivitz can be expected to miss about two months. This means the Niners will likely have to hold the fort at left tackle with third-stringer Jaylon Moore until Williams returns from what is expected to be a four-to-six-week absence.

“The 49ers have released receiver Willie Snead, the team announced on Tuesday.”

“The Rams used to look at 20 points as their “magic number” — the number that their defense had to cap in order to keep them competitive even in the tough games, because they could count on their offense to put up 21, 28, 35 … Monday night, they couldn’t even cross the goal line. The Rams took three trips to the red zone, but scored no touchdowns. The last time the Rams were held to less than 10 points in a game was against Seattle in 2020; the Rams are tied for 16th in the NFL (with the Bears and Jets) in offensive EPA/play and Monday night had no plays of 20-plus yards.“