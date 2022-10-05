The 49ers defense has generated a 44% pressure rate this season

Through four weeks of the NFL season, the San Francisco 49ers defense has managed to pressure opposing teams' quarterbacks on nearly half of their dropbacks. Forty-four of the time to be exact, which is substantially larger than the league average of 32%.

What makes this number even more incredible is the consistency with which the 49ers have been able to wreak havoc on opposing quarterbacks. The 49ers' defense has eclipsed a 40% pressure rate in each of the first four games, most recently posting an absurd 48% pressure rate against the Rams.

Here is what their pressure rate has looked like each week

Week 1 @ Chicago - 43%

Week 2 vs. Seattle - 44%

Week 3 @ Denver - 40%

Week 4 vs. Los Angeles - 48%

In that victory over Los Angeles on Monday night, ten different 49ers players recorded a pressure. Seven of those ten recorded multiple pressures. As a unit, they combined for a whopping 36 pressures against the Rams.

Nick Bosa alone accounted for 14 of them, pushing his total on the season to a league-leading 30. Bosa has been sensational, but the supporting cast has been tremendous in their own right as well.

Charles Omenihu has recorded 13 pressures this season, with three or more in each of the last three games, including five against the Rams. Omenihu has recorded at least one pressure in each game so far this season.

Samson Ebukam has recorded 14 pressures this season, with at least four pressures in all but one game this season. Ebukam recorded two sacks against his former team Monday night, continuing to be a dynamic force in his role as the primary pass rusher opposite of Bosa.

The pressure isn’t just limited to the edge position, however, as the big fellas in the middle have made their impact felt as well. Kevin Givens and Hassan Ridgeway have both recorded multiple pressures in back-to-back games, with the latter posting three, including a sack on Monday night.

The linebackers and secondary have also been getting involved, with Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw each recording multiple pressures in the 49ers' win on Monday night. In addition, three different players in the secondary have recorded a pressure this season, including this sack by cornerback Deommodore Lenoir.

It has been the epitome of a group effort getting after the quarterback so far this season. Fourteen different players have recorded at least one pressure for the 49ers this season. Twelve of those fourteen have recorded multiple pressures. Eight of those fourteen have recorded at least four pressures.