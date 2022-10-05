 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

49ers open practice windows for Ward and Verrett; re-sign Willie Snead to practice squad

Nick Bosa gets a rest day

By Kyle Posey
San Francisco 49ers v New Orleans Saints Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The 49ers returned to practice Wednesday and had a few familiar faces re-join them. San Francisco announced they opened the practice window for defensive backs Jimmie Ward and Jason Verrett. Kyle Shanahan said there’s a chance Ward will be ready to play Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. Both players will be eased back into practice, per Shanahan.

The team also re-signed wide receiver Willie Snead to the practice squad.

Here’s a list of the players not practicing Wednesday:

Colton McKivitz (MCL)

Arik Armstead (ankle/foot)

Ty Davis-Price (ankle)

Tyler Kroft (MCL)

Trent Williams (ankle)

Javon Kinlaw (knee)

Tarvarius Moore (hip)

Nick Bosa (rest)

Limited

Jauan Jennings (ankle)

Ross Dwelley (ribs)

There was no mention of rookie wide receiver Danny Gray, but he was getting suited up for practice, according to ESPN’s Nick Wagoner. We’ll see if Gray is listed on the injury report this afternoon.

Bosa gets a rest day. He told reporters there’s no pre-planned celebration if he were to sack Baker Mayfield. If you recall the last time the 49ers played the Browns in 2019, Bosa “planted the flag,” which was him returning the favor after Baker did the same in college when Oklahoma played Ohio State.

