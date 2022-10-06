49ers Reacts Survey: Week 5

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in San Francisco 49ers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The NFL is second-to-none in creating year-round events for NFL fans. For example, the schedule release has become damn near a holiday. Fans tune in to the NFL Network to not only plan trips to away and home games but to map out their teams’ win/loss record. It’s a fun exercise, no doubt, but predictions rarely come true due to the “week-to-week” nature of the league.

49ers fans looked at the schedule and chalked up two wins to start the season facing the Bears and Seahawks. Not so fast, my friends. The 49ers split those matchups. Denver presented the first challenge to 49ers fans with their new addition at quarterback and talented roster. Well, Denver has struggled offensively and wasn’t nearly the test people expected for this defense. The point is teams’ circumstances change quickly. There are four weeks of data to point to for the 49ers and future success.

How many wins will the 49ers finish with in 2022? It’s fair to predict the 49ers beating Carolina and Atlanta in back-to-back weeks, given how inept Carolina has been on offense and the overall roster for the Falcons. That would put the 49ers’ record at 4-2 heading into a Super Bowl rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs present the first real challenge for this dominant 49ers defense. 4-3 isn’t out of the question, but the 49ers have the team to knock off the Chiefs.

This is the NFL. There will be slip-ups in games that should be victories. “Any given Sunday,” anyone? A three-game stretch of the Chiefs, Rams, and Chargers will test the 49ers, no doubt. Keep in mind the Rams have a struggling offensive line, no vertical threat as of now, and no consistent running game. The Chargers will likely be without Joey Bosa. Other teams will have injuries and struggle offensively and defensively at times.

Ten plus wins result in a playoff berth especially given the current state of the NFC. Sure, there may be a hiccup game here and there. But, it’s the nature of the league. I guess what I’m trying to say is, put me down for 11 wins for this team.