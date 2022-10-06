Golden Nuggets: Stage is set for Bosa vs Mayfield III

“Yeah we’re going to play Niner football,” Bosa said before breaking out in laughter. “That’s all I got, I got no trash talk this morning, it’s too early for that.”

“Both will be eligible to return to the active roster at any point in the next three weeks, and will revert to their previous injured list (injured reserve for Ward, reserve/physically unable to perform for Verrett) if they are not activated in that window.”

“The 49ers aren’t going to remove cornerback Charvarius Ward, their top free-agent acquisition in the offseason, from the starting lineup. But they could swap Verrett for the other starter at the position, Emmanuel Moseley. Or perhaps Verrett’s return will bump Moseley to nickel cornerback, a position he played early in his career.... The issue also could take care of itself. The 49ers don’t have to activate either player for three weeks, and it’s possible an injury in the secondary creates an opening. “

“Out of curiosity, I looked up the opponent per-play numbers for some of the greatest and most interesting defenses in league history, and again, remember, the 49ers are currently at 3.8 yards per play in an era when the offensive numbers are through the roof.

1974 Steelers: 3.6

1975 Steelers: 4.2

2002 Buccaneers: 4.2

2000 Ravens: 4.3

1985 Bears: 4.4

2013 Seahawks: 4.4

2015 Broncos: 4.4

1988 49ers: 4.5

2019 49ers: 4.7

2007 Patriots: 4.9”

“I’m very eager, but I don’t think the defense needs me right now,” Ward jokingly said. “... They don’t need me. They can keep me clean for right now until they need me.”

“Kittle had more crushing blocks than catches (two) in the 49ers’ 24-9 win over the Rams, which continued a trend that began late in the 2021 season.”

“He’s been in everything so far,” Shanahan said before Wednesday’s practice. “He was with us at the hotel on ... Sunday night. I’m not sure if he’s allowed to go on this trip yet, but as soon as the medical [team] clears him to fly, he’ll be going everywhere with us.”

“Bosa’s monstrous presence has also helped open up lanes for other 49ers pass rushers. Samson Ebukam and Charles Omenihu both rank among the NFL’s top-25 defensive ends in pressures, and rookie Drake Jackson has also been delivering from the edge. The 49ers have the NFL’s highest pressure rate when not blitzing, and that’s formed the basis of their defense — which has been very good on the back end, too.”