No Armstead or Kinlaw at practice for the second day in a row

Let’s start with the Panthers' injury report, as they’re coming into Sunday hobbled. Starting linebacker Frankie Luvu missed Thursday’s practice with a shoulder injury. However, he’s been on the field for 93 percent of the team’s snaps. Carolina was also without safety Xavier Woods, who sat out with a hamstring injury.

Woods is the replacement for arguably the Panthers' best defender, Jeremy Chinn, who landed on the injured reserve earlier in the week.

Three other players were held out Thursday, but not Christian McCaffrey, who was removed from the injury report. This goes without saying, but McCaffrey is Carolina’s offense.

As for the 49ers, defensive tackles Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw missed the second practice in a row. Here’s a look at the participation report:

Did not participate:

Armstead (foot, ankle)

Ty Davis-Price (ankle)

Javon Kinlaw (knee)

Tyler Kroft (knee)

Colton McKivitz (knee)

Tarvarius Moore (hamstring)

Trent Williams (ankle)

Limited:

Ross Dwelley (rib)

Jauan Jennings (ankle)

Full:

Nick Bosa (rest)

Danny Gray (hip)

Gray returning is a good sign, especially if Jennings can’t recover from an ankle injury.

Offensive line coach Chris Foerster said Jaylon Moore would start at left tackle with Trent Williams and Colton McKivitz out. Blake Hance is the backup, and Daniel Brunskill is the emergency tackle.

Moore will have his hands full with Brian Burns, who had three tackles for loss, a sack, and a couple of pressures last week.

Foerster also said the rotation at right guard would continue between Spencer Burford and Daniel Brunskill, who Foerster said deserves reps. Jake Brendel doesn’t have anything to worry about at center. Brunskill is the backup there, too.