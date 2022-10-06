The Denver Broncos host the Indianapolis Colts for Week 5’s Thursday Night Football. Denver won their last home game with the help of a Jimmy Garoppolo-inflicted safety. I’m taking the underdog Colts to cover the 3.5-point spread tonight on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Indianapolis and Denver are both without their star running backs. Colt’s Jonathan Taylor nearly won MVP last year and leaves a huge void to fill. Phillip Lindsay’s revenge game stock rose with him, and Nyheim Hines was expected to take control of the backfield.

The Broncos’ one-two punch takes a huge hit with Javonte Williams out for the season. Williams tore multiple ligaments in his knee. Melvin Gordon will be the workhorse, but you may want to start Mike Boone with Gordon’s fumbling issues if you’re playing fantasy football.

Thursday night’s quarterback matchup could be a stink-off as Matt Ryan and Russell Wilson are fighting to get through slumps. Denver’s cornerbacks will make Ryan think twice before targeting Michael Pittman Jr. Niner fans watched Patrick Surtain II erase Brandon Aiyuk from the game plan, and you can expect the same to happen to Pittman.

Indianapolis’ defense is starless outside of former Niner DeForest Buckner and former DPOY Stephon Gilmore. Colts defensive play-caller Gus Bradley is known for not blitzing at all and will rely on the defense to try to force some turnovers to give Colt’s lackluster offense a chance.