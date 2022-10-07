Golden Nuggets: The 49ers head east

“Much of the league employs a version of the Vic Fangio system that asks defensive linemen to play a more passive, gap-and-a-half technique that helps them account for gaps despite lighter boxes, but the 49ers are a single-gap team, which allows their defensive linemen to fly off the ball. Their defensive line attacks while their linebackers patiently wait for the havoc to unfold, and then those linebackers’ job is to make the defense right and fill the open holes.”

“It’s tough on guys with families and things like that, I know,” Garoppolo said. “But I don’t know, there’s a part of me that enjoys it. You get to spend time with guys, see a different side of guys that you don’t usually get to see. Guys start to open up a little bit when they’re away like that. It’ll be a good opportunity for us to take advantage of that, have some fun dinners together, and just get out and see a different side of guys.”

“Kinlaw is dealing with a “flare-up” in his surgically repaired knee. He was inactive on Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams.”

“[When Kyle and John came], Ward was skeptical of another coaching change, as Shanahan was the Niners’ fourth head coach in as many seasons and general manager Trent Baalke, the man who drafted him, left too.... Ward knew he had no equity with the new Niners regime, noting that he didn’t think Shanahan or Lynch “believed in a lot of players” who were holdovers from 2016. But Ward got at least one significant vote of confidence before playing for Shanahan and defensive coordinator Robert Saleh: The Niners picked up his fifth-year option, guaranteeing him more than $8.5 million for 2018. While Ward appreciated the gesture — he later cited it as a reason for staying with the Niners for less money than other teams offered in 2019 and 2020 — it was Saleh and Shanahan’s decision to move him to free safety full time that resonated most.”

“When you’re 25 years old, you rely more on your God-given ability than the mental side,” he said. “So when the game slows down 11 years later, you’ve seen pretty much every offense. You’ve seen pretty much everything you need to see. I think that’s why I’ve been able to have some of the success I’ve had this year.”

“I try to use all my failures as a chance to learn from it, instead of beating myself up,” Moore said. “I was able to get that experience and understand what it’s going to feel like to step into a game mid-chaos and be able to perform. And not get overwhelmed with the situation.”

“I think we’re feeling some promising news about Ty Davis-Price being ready here in the near future,” Lynch shared. “His rehab’s going really well. And so we like that collection of talent.”

“I felt [the coverage] a lot,” Bosa said. “You can just tell with a quarterback like Stafford — who’s usually pretty on time with things — when he’s double clutching and stuff, you know it’s a product of coverage.”

“Nothing, obviously, came to fruition. But, yeah, [the Panthers] were top of the list, I’d say — one of the top couple.”

“And Jerry had the ability to make people miss. And he had really deceptive speed and an ability to stop and start, so people had a tough time taking him down...Deebo has many of the same qualities, but if you ever meet Deebo, he has the body, the torso of—I’m going to overstate it—but an offensive lineman. It is thick! Like, he’s thick and strong.”