Shanahan rules out Armstead for Sunday: ‘Got a new thing on a different foot last week that made it a little bit worse’

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan joined KNBR’s Murph & Mac Show Friday morning and shared injury news for his defensive tackles. He ruled out Arik Armstead and added that Javon Kinlaw is unlikely to play against Carolina.

Here’s Shanahan on Armstead:

“Arik’s not going to go this week. I’ll end up telling people that later, but yeah, we just had to rule him out. It’s week-to-week with him right now. Any time we don’t have Arik, we’re concerned. It’s something that was bothering him. He got a new thing on a different foot last game that just made it a little bit worse, and we’ve got to take it a little slower this week.”

The upcoming schedule allows the Niners to be patient with Armstead. They have the Panthers this week and the Falcons after. Both offensive lines are average at best.

Unfortunately, we won’t see Kinlaw this week either: “Odds are he’s not going to be able to go either. I haven’t talked to the trainers yet on whether we’ll officially rule him out, but he hasn’t been able to practice this week yet.”

After the Panthers and the Falcons, the 49ers get the Chiefs and Rams, then have a bye week. That will allow another week of rest before facing the Rams, Chargers, and Cardinals.

Ideally, you give Armstead and Kinlaw two weeks to heal, then get them back for a couple of weeks before another break. Then, the stretch happens. That’s when you want your best players on the field. And while the Niners have incredible depth along the defensive line, they’ll need their starting defensive tackles against the best of the best.