49ers activate S Jimmie Ward from the IR

The 49ers made a few moves ahead of Sunday’s game against the Panthers. First and foremost, safety Jimmie Ward was activated from the injured reserve. That’s huge. Not just for on-field purposes, as he’s one of the most versatile defensive backs in the game, but Ward is one of the team leaders, captains, and voices.

The team also promoted running back Tevin Coleman and wide receiver Malik Turner from the practice squad. Coleman was on the field for one snap last week, while Turner played 17 snaps on special teams.

Left tackle Colton McKivitz was placed on the injured reserve. The corresponding move was to promote defensive tackle Akeem Spence from the practice squad.

Defensive tackle Arik Armstead wasn’t placed on the injured reserve. Armstead is battling a foot/ankle injury and will miss Sunday’s game against Carolina. We’ll see if this means the coaching staff believes Arik will return sooner than later.